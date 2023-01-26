USPSA welcomes Govt announcement

The University of the South Pacific Students’ Association (USPSA) has welcomed the coalition Government’s decision to release $10 million to the university and the commitment to fully restoring the Fiji grant payment contributions.

USPSA secretary general Emosi Vakarua said thousands of USP students were faced with new learning challenges brought about by COVID-19 that were exacerbated by the withholding of the obligatory grant payment by the former Government and they appreciate the commitment made by the current Government.

“We thank the Government of Fiji for restoring trust and confidence in the region and showing us the true meaning of our ‘Pacific Vuvale’ partnership.”

He said the student body will continue to work closely with the university council and senior management as they journey together in shaping Pacific futures.