Friday, January 27, 2023
12 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry says 5 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 7 cases in the Western Division; and nil cases in the Eastern and Northern Divisions.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report.

Also, the Ministry has also issued a public advisory to minimise movement and consider wearing face coverings when going out if feeling unwell.

This comes as COVID-19 case numbers continue to show an upward trend, and an increase in people presenting with influenza-like illness at our health centers and hospitals.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
