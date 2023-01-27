Friday, January 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

162,292 students assisted: Govt

The Ministry of Finance has successfully paid out a total of $32.5 million to 162,292 students as part of the $200 Back to School assistance.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder said this is the first phase of payment for applications received by 20 January.

Gounder said that applications received after 20 January will be assessed and paid later next week.

“Parents can now withdraw these funds at any Vodafone or Digicel outlet or purchase items at registered retail outlets accepting M-PAISA or MYCASH payments. For parents that had opted for payment through Post Fiji, they can visit the nearest postal outlet to access their funds.”

The Ministry of Finance is urging parents to use these funds responsibly to purchase school related items and ensure that students are properly equipped before school starts next month.

These figures released by the ministry is of last Wednesday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks cla...

Fiji-born giant winger Joe Cokanasiga will start for Bath rugby’s c...
Rugby

Gollings wants top finish

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings wants a top finish this weekend at ...
Football

Lami out to end 4-year futsal IDC d...

2021 runners-up Lami will be on a mission to end their four-year-ol...
Entertainment

Siddiqui to make Telugu debut with ...

Bollywood actor Nawazudding Siddiqui is set to make his Telugu (Tol...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Gollings wants top finish

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Lami out to end 4-year futsal ID...

Football
2021 runne...

Siddiqui to make Telugu debut wi...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Mataiciwa is acting SOE

News
Fiji’s Pre...

President suspends Qiliho, Kean

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Popular News

FNPF to host annual member forum...

News
The Fiji N...

Bainimarama, Draunidalo walk out...

News
Opposition...

Age is just a number for William...

Sydney 7s
Australian...

Harman to feature in Monsters Wo...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

PM Ardern a great friend of Fiji...

News
Prime Mini...

Ravai to join Fiji camp next mon...

Football
London-bas...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks clash