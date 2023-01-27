162,292 students assisted: Govt

The Ministry of Finance has successfully paid out a total of $32.5 million to 162,292 students as part of the $200 Back to School assistance.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder said this is the first phase of payment for applications received by 20 January.

Gounder said that applications received after 20 January will be assessed and paid later next week.

“Parents can now withdraw these funds at any Vodafone or Digicel outlet or purchase items at registered retail outlets accepting M-PAISA or MYCASH payments. For parents that had opted for payment through Post Fiji, they can visit the nearest postal outlet to access their funds.”

The Ministry of Finance is urging parents to use these funds responsibly to purchase school related items and ensure that students are properly equipped before school starts next month.

These figures released by the ministry is of last Wednesday.