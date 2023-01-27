Bainimarama starts moving out of official residence

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has been informed that the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has begun to move out slowly from the official PM’s residence.

Rabuka said he does not know how long it will take the Bainimaramas to completely vacate the quarters’.

In a press conference, Rabuka said his Government has offered Bainimarama, as the Leader of Opposition, to move in to a rent-free quarter to assist him in managing his new office efficiently and effectively.

He said earlier, as a former Leader of Opposition also for two years, it would’ve been easier for him to have an office space to perform his duties better, carry out research, prepare and deliver more efficiently in Parliament.

The former Prime Minister has not got back to the Government on his intentions to accept the offer or not.