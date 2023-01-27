Friday, January 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Complaint received against Turaga: Police

Police has acknowledged that they have received a report from the FijiFirst Party against Fiji’s Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

In a video posted on social media, FFP Youth President, Sailosi Sirisirivalu indicated the statement made by Turaga earlier this week, towards the former Attorney-General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum were inciting and invoking.

In a statement, the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Surend Sami said after a preliminary assessment of the complaint, a decision will soon be made.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Dev players get for trial

The Fijian Drua has announced its run-on side for the Super Rugby P...
News

12 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19. Th...
Rugby

Fijiana suffer loss in Sydney 7s op...

Great Britain came from behind and handed the Saiasi Fuli coached F...
Rugby

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks cla...

Fiji-born giant winger Joe Cokanasiga will start for Bath rugby’s c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Dev players get for trial

Rugby
The Fijian...

12 new cases of COVID-19

News
The Minist...

Fijiana suffer loss in Sydney 7s...

Rugby
Great Brit...

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Gollings wants top finish

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Lami out to end 4-year futsal ID...

Football
2021 runne...

Popular News

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Naulago scores in Perpignan beat...

Rugby
Fijian win...

162,292 students assisted: Govt

News
The Minist...

Rabuka labels Kiribati meeting a...

News
Prime Mini...

Valetini roped in for Drua stint...

Rugby
Former Man...

Sauvakacolo continues to impress...

Sports
Former Suv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Dev players get for trial