Complaint received against Turaga: Police

Police has acknowledged that they have received a report from the FijiFirst Party against Fiji’s Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

In a video posted on social media, FFP Youth President, Sailosi Sirisirivalu indicated the statement made by Turaga earlier this week, towards the former Attorney-General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum were inciting and invoking.

In a statement, the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Surend Sami said after a preliminary assessment of the complaint, a decision will soon be made.