Mataiciwa is acting SOE

Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has appointed Ana Salaivalu Mataiciwa as Acting Supervisor of Elections.

Mataiciwa is currently Manager Legal with the Fijian Elections Office.

The advice was resolved in the Constitutional Offices Commission meeting held yesterday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conveyed its recommendation to the President as Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The relevant officers have been notified of their appointments and suspensions, respectively.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
