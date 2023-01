Police has confirmed that the complaint against the Leader of the Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama, is now with the Police Criminal Investigations Department.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, ACP Surend Sami, says the reports are being handled by the same taskforce investigating the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

It is understood that Bainimarama has yet to be interviewed by CID.