Friday, January 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

President suspends Qiliho, Kean

Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has  suspended the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho and the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Services, Francis Kean.

This was done on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

In a statement released from the President’s office, both Qiliho and Kean’s suspensions are effective immediately pending investigations and referral, and the appointment of a tribunal.

The President has appointed the Assistant Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew to act on the position of Police Commissioner, while Salote Panapasa will act as the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Services.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Gollings wants top finish

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings wants a top finish this weekend at ...
Football

Lami out to end 4-year futsal IDC d...

2021 runners-up Lami will be on a mission to end their four-year-ol...
Entertainment

Siddiqui to make Telugu debut with ...

Bollywood actor Nawazudding Siddiqui is set to make his Telugu (Tol...
News

Mataiciwa is acting SOE

Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has appoi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gollings wants top finish

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Lami out to end 4-year futsal ID...

Football
2021 runne...

Siddiqui to make Telugu debut wi...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Mataiciwa is acting SOE

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Rebels touchdown with strong sid...

Rugby
The Melbou...

Fiji to host OFC women’s U19 Ch...

Football
OFC Futsal...

Popular News

Reddy provided wrong info: Kamik...

News
Minister f...

Fijiana thrash PNG to reach quar...

Hamilton Sevens
The Fijian...

Fiji take on Tonga in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Harman to feature in Monsters Wo...

Sports
Fiji-born ...

Regulations hinder investors: Ka...

News
Minister f...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Gollings wants top finish