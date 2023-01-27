President suspends Qiliho, Kean

Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has suspended the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho and the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Services, Francis Kean.

This was done on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

In a statement released from the President’s office, both Qiliho and Kean’s suspensions are effective immediately pending investigations and referral, and the appointment of a tribunal.

The President has appointed the Assistant Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew to act on the position of Police Commissioner, while Salote Panapasa will act as the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Services.