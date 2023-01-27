Rabuka mum on tribunal members

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will not divulge his list of nominations for members of the tribunal that will investigate the suspended Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

After the Constitutional Offices Commissions’ meeting yesterday, Rabuka said they had discussed and nominated some names, that would be likely members of the tribunal.

Rabuka said it is a normal function of the COC to make available a list of suitably qualified people to be members of the tribunal.

The tribunal will have to find if there is evidence against the Supervisor of Elections of alleged misconduct or misbehaviour.

Also, earlier this week, the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said that the terms of reference for the Tribunal being set up to investigate Mohammed Saneem, were very narrow.

Turaga said the Tribunal would have to prove if there is evidence of alleged misbehaviour or misconduct against Saneem.

He said if there is evidence of misbehaviour or misconduct, the tribunal will make recommendations to the COC.

Turaga said that at the same time the COC will deliberate and make further recommendations to the President to see if Saneem should continue his tenure or not.

Turaga added, if no evidence is found of alleged misconduct or misbehaviour against the Supervisor of Elections, Saneem will be reinstated.