Allen a man of the people: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says social worker the late Allen Lockington spent his last days in the thought of helping the people.

Speaking at the Lockington’s funeral service, Rabuka said, “Allen dictated his last letter from his hospital bed, asking for a hot water system for patients.

Rabuka said Lockington was an honourable man and an ordinary Fijian of modest disposition.

“We praise and honour heroes like Allen, and his little band of workers, who are committed to doing this, and we will strive to follow their example.”

“He will be remembered for another great mission that placed him squarely in the public eye. He fearlessly flew the flag for freedom of expression through his well-crafted, discerning and widely read letters to the editor of The Fiji Times. He shared his thoughts on many aspects of current affairs and especially helped educate the public on the importance of protecting our environment,” the Prime Minister said.

The late Allen Lockington helped countless families in the Western Division during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which he forked money out of his own pockets.

The funeral service was also attended by the Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad and the Assistant Minister of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran.