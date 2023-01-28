Comply with FCCC Act: Commission

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says that four traders have been warned of prosecution, while at the same time 15 investigations are pending investigations.

The Commissions said this was from recent inspections conducted around Fiji.

They said their enforcement team had conducted 355 inspections from the 13th to the 19th of this month to ensure that traders are complying with the FCCC Act and treating consumers fairly.

FCCC said 28 inspections were done in the Central Division, 159 in the Western Division and 168 in the Northern Division.

The Commission acknowledged the many traders who comply to ensure a fair and ethical marketplace benefits all Fijians.