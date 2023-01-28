Saturday, January 28, 2023
Flights cancelled due serious flooding in Auckland

Fiji Airways has cancelled its flights to Auckland due to serious flooding at the Auckland International Airport.

In a statement, the national carrier is advising passengers of the cancellation of flights FJ412 Auckland to Nadi, FJ411 Nadi to Auckland, FJ410 Auckland to Nadi, FJ419 Nadi to Auckland and FJ418 Auckland to Nadi.

Fiji Airways has indicated that the company will inform affected passengers about the resumption of flights as soon as they receive confirmation that Auckland International Airport is open.

It has also apologized to passengers for the inconvenience.

Fiji Airways advises guests to check the airline’s website for updates and to refrain from going to airports and causing congestion.

Torrential rain in Auckland prompted widespread flooding and evacuations, leaving two people dead and two more missing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
