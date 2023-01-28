Saturday, January 28, 2023
Govt to boost support for SME’s

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) play an important role in Fiji’s economy recovery.

He said the Government recognized the critical role that MSME’s play in this period of socio-economic recovery, and at the same time stressed the importance of ensuring necessary support is provided in growing this sector.

Prof. Prasad said Government is aiming to simplify and streamline business processes for an enabling environment.

“With the challenges I have been listening to, we want to make it easy to do business in Fiji. There are strategies being put in place to provide a better and speedy environment for businesses,” the Minister said.

 

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
