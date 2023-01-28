Saturday, January 28, 2023
Keep integrity of her office: Acting SOE

The Fijian Elections Office says it will ensure the dignity and integrity of the Office of the Supervisor of Elections.

This was the assurance that came from the new acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, in a statement yesterday.

Mataiciwa said she wants to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for her acting appointment and for choosing her for such a time as this to lead the organisation.

Mataiciwa who is the current Manager Legal at the FEO has been appointed by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission this morning.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the South Pacific and joined the FEO in 2014 as the Legal Compliance Coordinator.

Mataiciwa was subsequently appointed as Manager Legal in 2020, she acted as the Deputy Supervisor of Elections between January to April 2022, and she headed the legal team for the 2022 General Election.

In her eight-year experience at the FEO, Mataiciwa has developed electoral procedures and operational manuals for the 2022, 2018 and 2014 General Elections, facilitated amendments to electoral laws, conducted training for FEO stakeholders and handled the Multinational Observer Group as well as the accreditation for media and civil society organisations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
