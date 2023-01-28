Raj’s contract to end as PSC announces changes

Former Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj’s appointment as Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will come to an end on 31 January 2023.

Raj, who was appointed in November, 2022 will be replaced by Dr Josefa Koroivueta in an acting capacity from 7 February, 2023.

The Public Service Commission has also ceased the acting appointment of Tupou’tuah Baravilala as Permanent Secretary for Communications.

Susan Kiran, Yogesh Karan, Shaheen Ali and Salaseini Daunabuna’s Ministries have been re-assigned.

Kiran, a former Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service and acting Permanent Secretary for Justice and Cabinet Secretary has been re-assigned as Secretary to Cabinet while Karan, a former Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Sugar has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

Ali, a former Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications.

Daunabuna, a former Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will be re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation from next week.

Atish Kumar, Atelaite Rokosuka and Mitieli Cama have been appointed in new acting roles.

Kumar, the Director Labour Standard Services is acting as Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations on completion of contract of Osea Cawaru.

Rokosuka, the Deputy Secretary, Fisheries, will act as Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry from next week while Cama, a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will act as Permanent Secretary from next week.

PSC chair Luke Rokovada said more changes are expected in the weeks ahead.