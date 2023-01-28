Saturday, January 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raj’s contract to end as PSC announces changes

Former Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj’s appointment as Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will come to an end on 31 January 2023.

Raj, who was appointed in November, 2022 will be replaced by Dr Josefa Koroivueta in an acting capacity from 7 February, 2023.

The Public Service Commission has also ceased the acting appointment of Tupou’tuah Baravilala as Permanent Secretary for Communications.

Susan Kiran, Yogesh Karan, Shaheen Ali and Salaseini Daunabuna’s Ministries have been re-assigned.

Kiran, a former Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service and acting Permanent Secretary for Justice and Cabinet Secretary has been re-assigned as Secretary to Cabinet while Karan, a former Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Sugar has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry.

Ali, a former Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has been re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications.

Daunabuna, a former Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will be re-assigned as Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation from next week.

Atish Kumar, Atelaite Rokosuka and Mitieli Cama have been appointed in new acting roles.

Kumar, the Director Labour Standard Services is acting as Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations on completion of contract of Osea Cawaru.

Rokosuka,  the Deputy Secretary, Fisheries, will act as Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry from next week while Cama, a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management will act as Permanent Secretary from next week.

PSC chair Luke Rokovada said more changes are expected in the weeks ahead.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli admits the HSBC World 7s Series i...
Rugby

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Veteran Fiji 7s forward Pio Tuwai has revealed that coaching is nex...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s upset USA

The Fijiana 7s pulled off an upset 17-14 win over a strong USA side...
Sports

Netball Super League in May

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster has confirmed the Financ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Rugby
Veteran Fi...

Fijiana 7s upset USA

Rugby
The Fijian...

Netball Super League in May

Sports
Netball Fi...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Football
Marcus Lal...

Popular News

Argentina knocks Fiji out of Cup...

Hamilton Sevens
Argentina ...

Police to probe Bainimarama

News
Police has...

Trial to unveil answers: Byrne

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Dakuwaqa scores in Stade’s narro...

Rugby
Fijian spe...

Fiji’s energy and pressure dropp...

Football
New Zealan...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

7s series is not easy: Fuli