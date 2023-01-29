All positions will be advertised: PSC Chair

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Luke Rokovada has reiterated that permanent secretary positions will be advertised and it is incumbent on all those interested to submit their applications, including incumbents whose contracts have been discontinued.

“There will be permanent secretaries whose contracts will be brought to an end once a suitable replacement has been identified to act on the position,” said Rokovada.

“To be fair on the appointment of permanent secretaries, all positions will be advertised.”

He added that they hope to make all appointments within the next six months.