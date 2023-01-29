Almost a tonne of marijuana uprooted in Kadavu

Close to a tonne of marijuana uprooted from seven farms in Kadavu were destroyed in accordance with approved court destruction orders.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu and a team of senior officers visited the officers and drug operations team based at the Kadavu Police Station earlier this week and witnessed the destruction of the marijuana plants.

Two Rigid inflatable boats donated by the Embassy of Japan in Fiji were also deployed during the visitations with officers from the Police Special Response Unit.

A/ACP Driu thanked the officers based in Kadavu and all those involved in the drug operations, noting the operations have been long with teams on rotational deployment throughout 2022.

He said Kadavu continues to be on the Police radar and with maritime capabilities available, operations will be heightened with the use of the fast intercept boats and specialized equipment, where teams will be deployable on a 24 hour basis.

A/ACP Driu called on the officers to strengthen Community Policing engagements on the island as it was the most effective way to curb the illicit drug trade on the island.

An overview brief was provided by the Station Officer Kadavu Inspector Apolosi Tawakevou on operations carried out on the island and crime trends from the previous year.