Sunday, January 29, 2023
Fiji Airways to run supplementary flights

Fiji Airways will operate two supplementary flights to and from Auckland today for guests whose travel was affected by the closure of Auckland International Airport due to serious flooding.

The supplementary flights are FJ1415 Nadi to Auckland 10.30am (FJT), FJ1414 Auckland to Nadi 4.40pm (NZT), FJ1419 Nadi to Auckland 1.00pm (FJT) and FJ1418 Auckland to Nadi 6.40pm (NZT).

Due to infrastructure issues at Auckland International Airport caused by the flooding, there will be delays with check-in and baggage handling. We request customers to arrive early.

Meanwhile the scheduled flights to and from Auckland today, 29th January 2023, will operate as normal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
