Kanye West is ‘suspect in battery investigation’

Kanye West has reportedly been named a suspect in a battery investigation after the rapper allegedly snatched a cellphone belonging to a woman and threw it.

In a video shared on social media, the 45-year-old star was en route to his daughter North and son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles when the alleged incident occurred.

The rapper, who seemingly suspected he was being followed by paparazzi, is seen exiting his black Mercedes-Benz to allegedly confront the female in her vehicle.

The woman – who has not been identified as either a fan or photographer – filmed the hitmaker from the driver’s seat as he said: ‘You didn’t have to run up on me like that.

‘If I say stop, stop with your cameras!’ Kanye continued, before the woman suggested she was within her rights to film him because he is a ‘celebrity.’

The response may have angered Kanye as he allegedly grabbed the woman’s cellphone from her hand before tossing it into the air.

TMZ reported that he accused the woman of ‘following him’ and has since been named a suspect in a battery investigation.

Kanye’s alleged altercation was said to have taken place near the sports facility.