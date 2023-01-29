Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kanye West is ‘suspect in battery investigation’

US rapper Kanye West is being investigated for snatching and throwing a woman's phone. Photo courtesy of CNN.

Kanye West has reportedly been named a suspect in a battery investigation after the rapper allegedly snatched a cellphone belonging to a woman and threw it.

In a video shared on social media, the 45-year-old star was en route to his daughter North and son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles when the alleged incident occurred.

The rapper, who seemingly suspected he was being followed by paparazzi, is seen exiting his black Mercedes-Benz to allegedly confront the female in her vehicle.

The woman – who has not been identified as either a fan or photographer – filmed the hitmaker from the driver’s seat as he said: ‘You didn’t have to run up on me like that.

‘If I say stop, stop with your cameras!’ Kanye continued, before the woman suggested she was within her rights to film him because he is a ‘celebrity.’

The response may have angered Kanye as he allegedly grabbed the woman’s cellphone from her hand before tossing it into the air.

TMZ reported that he accused the woman of ‘following him’ and has since been named a suspect in a battery investigation.

Kanye’s alleged altercation was said to have taken place near the sports facility.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Almost a tonne of marijuana uproote...

Close to a tonne of marijuana uprooted from seven farms in Kadavu w...
Entertainment

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Waiti...

Pop star Rita Ora has finally opened up about her marriage to Kiwi ...
News

Sleepless nights over for Levuka co...

Sleepless nights of worry and tension are over for a Levuka couple ...
Rugby

Byrne happy with Drua’s impre...

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the form of players in their...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Almost a tonne of marijuana upro...

News
Close to a...

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Wa...

Entertainment
Pop star R...

Sleepless nights over for Levuka...

News
Sleepless ...

Byrne happy with Drua’s im...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Fijiana to play Aust in fifth pl...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Screen children early, Bi pleads...

News
A 32-year-...

Popular News

Rokolisoa inspire NZ to Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pla...

Police suspend Aiyaz’s inv...

News
Police say...

Fiji to meet NZ in OFC U17 semi-...

Football
Fiji will ...

Bainimarama, Draunidalo walk out...

News
Opposition...

Chinese diaspora small but influ...

News
Prime Mini...

AG’s chambers is Govt̵...

News
The Attorn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Almost a tonne of marijuana uprooted in Kadavu