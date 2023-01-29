Man arrested in Tailevu drug raid

A man was arrested during a drug raid at his farm house in Dogo Settlement, Nananu, Tailevu this week after the discovery of more than 100 plants, dried leaves and branches all believed to be marijuana.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said the raid was conducted by officers from the Eastern Division Taskforce, Criminal Investigations Department and K9 Unit.

He said community policing efforts have led to increased cooperation between Police and the community and this has led to the increased sharing of information.

The Chief Operations Officer said community support is vital in curbing the illicit drug trade, and while there is a perception that the focus is solely on marijuana, similar efforts are being directed towards white drugs.