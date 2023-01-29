Sunday, January 29, 2023
Man missing after being attacked at sea

A 35-year old man is missing in waters between Laucala Island and Taveuni following an alleged dispute out at sea on Friday afternoon.

According to Police, the victim was travelling with two others when an argument rose between the group and a 48-year-old man who was fishing in another boat.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim with a stick whereby he fell unconscious.

He then deliberately bumped their boat causing the victim to fall overboard.

Search efforts with the assistance of members of the community were conducted and divers from Matagi Island were deployed, however as of last night results have been negative.

Investigation and search efforts continue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
