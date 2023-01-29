Man missing at sea found dead

The search for a 35-year-old farmer of Dreketi Village, Qamea who was earlier reported missing in waters between Laucala Island and Taveuni has been called off after his body was found earlier today.

The discovery was made by a 34-year-old diver of Matangi Island Resort.

The victim’s body was uplifted and taken to the Taveuni Hospital awaiting post mortem examination.

The Fiji Police Force is thanking members of the community and business operators in assisting with search and recovery efforts.

Investigations continue.