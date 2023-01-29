Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Man missing at sea found dead

The search for a 35-year-old farmer of Dreketi Village, Qamea who was earlier reported missing in waters between Laucala Island and Taveuni has been called off after his body was found earlier today.

The discovery was made by a 34-year-old diver of Matangi Island Resort.

The victim’s body was uplifted and taken to the Taveuni Hospital awaiting post mortem examination.

The Fiji Police Force is thanking members of the community and business operators in assisting with search and recovery efforts.

Investigations continue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji eliminated to bronze playoff

South Africa ended Fiji's Sydney 7s title hopes after registering a...
News

We stand ready to assist NZ, says R...

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka sa...
News

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovou

A 26-year-old farm supervisor is alleged to have drowned whilst swi...
Football

U21 players to feature in DPL, Seni...

Every team in the Digicel Premier League (DPL) and the Senior Leagu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji eliminated to bronze playof...

Rugby
South Afri...

We stand ready to assist NZ, say...

News
Prime Mini...

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovo...

News
A 26-year-...

U21 players to feature in DPL, S...

Football
Every team...

Need for economic diversificatio...

Business
Deputy Pri...

A holistic approach is needed: S...

Business
Minister f...

Popular News

Tandon honoured with Padma Shri

Entertainment
The Indian...

Urie and his wife expecting a ba...

Entertainment
American p...

Police FC qualify to NCC final

Football
Ba’s Polic...

We need to get the basics right:...

Football
New Zealan...

FNPF members to receive notifica...

News
The Fiji N...

Batirerega stars, Fiji into quar...

Rugby
Debutant J...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Day 3 of the 2023 Sydney 7s