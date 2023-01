A 23-year-old man from Wainividio, Navua died after he was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man along the Tokotoko Highway in Navua yesterday.

According to Police, the accident occurred at around 4pm.

It is alleged the victim jumped in front of the suspect’s vehicle resulting in the fatal event.

He was rushed to the Navua Hospital by a passing vehicle but was pronounced dead on arrival.