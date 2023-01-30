4 to front court over fatal Labasa robbery

Four men have been charged and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Delailabasa which led to the death of the 60-year old victim.

The first accused, a 28-year-old farmer, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft of motor vehicle and one count of breach of suspended sentencing.

The second accused, a 27-year-old farmer faces six counts which include, murder, aggravated robbery, theft of motor vehicle, two counts of breach of suspended sentencing and escaping from lawful custody.

The third and fourth accused aged 37 and 23-years have both been charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of motor vehicle.

All accused persons are from Naseakula.