Basic Recruits training resumes

After a lapse of a few years, the Fiji Police Academy has resumed the Basic Recruits Course Training with regional law enforcement partners.

Batch 65 marched into the Fiji Police Academy yesterday to start their training.

Families from all over gathered to see their sons, daughters, fathers and mothers mark the beginning of their policing careers in Nasova.

Fiji Police Force Director Training and Education, Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (A/SSP) Aseri Nakibo while welcoming the recruits and their families congratulated them for making the cut and briefed them on what to expect over the next sixteen weeks.

He also welcomed recruits from the Nauru Police Force and Tuvalu Police Service and reiterated Fiji’s commitment to assisting Pacific Islands’ law enforcement.

The inclusion of recruits from Nauru and Tuvalu is part of training assistance provided to these counties over the years and consistent with concepts of sharing of resources under the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and the Pacific Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

With the Fiji Police Academy’s recent recognition by the Fiji Education Higher Commission, the officers will upon completion of the BRC Training, graduate with a Level 4 Certificate in Policing that will be accredited for further learning in other Tertiary institutions.

A/SSP Nakibo said recruits will be challenged mentally and physically and hopes all are prepared to undergo the challenging training.

Batch 65 is expected to pass out in May 2023.