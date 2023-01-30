FBC CEO earns more than PM, Ministers

The chief executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earns considerably more than Government Ministers and even the Prime Minister.

This was revealed by new FBC Board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit today while confirming their decision to legally terminate the contract of Sayed-Khaiyum.

Amrit said this came as a shock to them and he is certain that the citizens of the country would also be shocked to know this.

While not revealing the actual pay of the CEO, Amrit also confirmed that reports are true regarding the purchase of a vehicle for the CEO that has cost the company nearly $200,000.

“My Board and I consider it highly inappropriate and this certainly isn’t the direction the new Government and the new FBC board want to go in, this is extravagance at its greatest.”

“On another note, we will happily work with other media organisations to ensure that there is positive change to the current media laws and this will allow our Newsroom to function in a fresh, balanced and new environment going forward.”

“I want to assure all of our hardworking and diligent staff and senior management that we appreciate all that you do at FBC and it will be business as usual, but moving towards new goals and new opportunities.”

He added that their collective objective and commitment to staff, shareholders and our valued listeners and viewers remain the same.