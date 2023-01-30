Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FBC CEO earns more than PM, Ministers

The chief executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earns considerably more than Government Ministers and even the Prime Minister.

This was revealed by new FBC Board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit today while confirming their decision to legally terminate the contract of Sayed-Khaiyum.

Amrit said this came as a shock to them and he is certain that the citizens of the country would also be shocked to know this.

While not revealing the actual pay of the CEO, Amrit also confirmed that reports are true regarding the purchase of a vehicle for the CEO that has cost the company nearly $200,000.

“My Board and I consider it highly inappropriate and this certainly isn’t the direction the new Government and the new FBC board want to go in, this is extravagance at its greatest.”

“On another note, we will happily work with other media organisations to ensure that there is positive change to the current media laws and this will allow our Newsroom to function in a fresh, balanced and new environment going forward.”

“I want to assure all of our hardworking and diligent staff and senior management that we appreciate all that you do at FBC and it will be business as usual, but moving towards new goals and new opportunities.”

He added that their collective objective and commitment to staff, shareholders and our valued listeners and viewers remain the same.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We need to lift our game, says Loma...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani says they need to ...
News

Fiji Airways services to Auckland n...

Fiji’s national carrier, Fiji Airways has confirmed that all its se...
News

Basic Recruits training resumes

After a lapse of a few years, the Fiji Police Academy has resumed t...
Rugby

Gollings happy with third place fin...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says they are happy to finish third in S...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We need to lift our game, says L...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji Airways services to Aucklan...

News
Fiji’s nat...

Basic Recruits training resumes

News
After a la...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

FBC CEO’s contract terminated

News
The Fijian...

Fiji drawn with Aust for LA 7s

Sports
Fiji has b...

Popular News

Actress Ranaut back on Twitter

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Kanye West is ‘suspect in ...

Entertainment
Kanye West...

NZ dash Baby Bula Boys’ ho...

Football
The Baby B...

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Football
Defending ...

Fiji will continue to work close...

News
Prime Mini...

Hamilton performance was scrappy...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We need to lift our game, says Lomani