Fiji Airways services to Auckland normalised

Fiji’s national carrier, Fiji Airways has confirmed that all its services to and from Auckland International Airport have now normalised.

All Fiji Airways guests travelling in and out of Auckland Airport are advised to expect delays in baggage handling at Auckland as the baggage belts at the Airport are unserviceable following the severe flooding.

Guests travelling out of Auckland are also advised to expect delays in check-in services due to manual processing of customers.

For these reasons, the airline requests customers to be at the airport early to allow more time for check-in.