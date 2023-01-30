Monday, January 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Airways services to Auckland normalised

Fiji’s national carrier, Fiji Airways has confirmed that all its services to and from Auckland International Airport have now normalised.

All Fiji Airways guests travelling in and out of Auckland Airport are advised to expect delays in baggage handling at Auckland as the baggage belts at the Airport are unserviceable following the severe flooding.

Guests travelling out of Auckland are also advised to expect delays in check-in services due to manual processing of customers.

For these reasons, the airline requests customers to be at the airport early to allow more time for check-in.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We need to lift our game, says Loma...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani says they need to ...
News

Basic Recruits training resumes

After a lapse of a few years, the Fiji Police Academy has resumed t...
Rugby

Gollings happy with third place fin...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says they are happy to finish third in S...
News

FBC CEO earns more than PM, Ministe...

The chief executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Ri...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We need to lift our game, says L...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Basic Recruits training resumes

News
After a la...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

FBC CEO earns more than PM, Mini...

News
The chief ...

FBC CEO’s contract terminated

News
The Fijian...

Fiji drawn with Aust for LA 7s

Sports
Fiji has b...

Popular News

Baselala, Natave secure Drua con...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Batirerega stars, Fiji into quar...

Rugby
Debutant J...

All positions will be advertised...

News
Public Ser...

Development players for trial

Rugby
The Fijian...

Lack of concentration was our do...

Football
Fiji Head ...

Age is just a number for William...

Sydney 7s
Australian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We need to lift our game, says Lomani