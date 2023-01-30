Govt grant to FBC will be reviewed

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) board chairman Ajay Bhai Amrit says the Government grant to the state broadcaster will be reviewed.

Amrit said he has had preliminary discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Professor Biman Prasad and with the concurrence of the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, and can inform the citizens of the country that a review will take place.

He said the board will work with staff and management to ensure that FBC is a financially viable and a self-sustaining commercial business, while honoring its Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) responsibilities.

Amrit also confirmed that an investigation has been called to look into the spending of the PSB fee or grant from government to FBC.

He said the spending is now totalling a staggering $93,782,811.45 (93 million 782 thousand 811 dollars and 45 cents).

According to him, this spending was incurred since Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was appointed the chief executive of the organisation in 2008.