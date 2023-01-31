Tuesday, January 31, 2023
64pc pass rate recorded for Y12CE

Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination (Y12CE) provisional result is out and the Ministry of Education has recorded a 64 per cent pass rate for 2022 compared to 66 per cent in 2021.

A total of 13,281 students sat for the examination.

Exam results can be accessed through www.examresults.gov.fj with respective student’s unique examination index number and personal credentials.

Students who may find difficulties in accessing their results can visit their respective schools or District Education Office today.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
