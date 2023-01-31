Tuesday, January 31, 2023
70 Police officers were charged in 2022

A total of 70 Police officers were charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) last year for serious crimes.

They were among 716 people charged with a total of 918 separate counts of serious crime offences as of 31 December 2022.

Of the 716 accused persons, 72 were under the age of 18 years.

Theft (182), aggravated burglary (152), aggravated robbery (130), murder (26) and attempted murder (16) dominated the statistics.

The serious offence counts for each month were: January (81), February (55), March (79), April (76), May (80), June (55), July (95), August (96), September (49), October (48), November (176), December (28).

There were 547 victims of the 918 separate counts of serious offences.

Of the 547 victims, there were 66 cases where the accused and victim were related to one another.

A total of 58 cases were withdrawn after discontinuances (Nolle Prosequi) were filed in 2022.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
