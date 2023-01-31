Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Chief Justice suspended with full pay

His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar with full pay on the advice of the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The suspension is in accordance with Chapter 5, Part A, Section 111(4) of the 2013 Constitution following complaints lodged against the Chief Justice for alleged misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to the Chief Justice by the Prime Minister on the 24th of January 2023.

His Lordship’s responses were received by the Prime Minister on the 27th of January 2023.

The President yesterday informed the Chief Justice that having regard to the nature of some of the matters complained of and the responses by His Lordship, the Chief Justice is suspended from office pending investigation and referral to the tribunal.

His Excellency will appoint the said tribunal pursuant to Chapter 5, Part A, Section 111(3)(a)(i) of the 2013 Constitution.

In accordance with Chapter 5, Part A, Section 106(3) of the 2013 Constitution and on the advice of the Prime Minister following consultation by the Prime Minister with the Attorney-General, the President has appointed His Lordship Justice Salesi Temo to act as the Chief Justice of Fiji.

Once appointed, the tribunal will liaise with the Chief Justice directly on the steps to take and procedures to govern its deliberations.

The Chief Justice is not required to vacate any official residence he occupies.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
