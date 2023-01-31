Tuesday, January 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Heavy rain alert for North, Eastern Division

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Eastern and Northern Division.

The Nadi Weather Office says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving just to the north of Fiji.

It is expected to drift south and affect the northern and eastern parts of the country from tomorrow and gradually affect the whole group later Thursday.

Some localised communities and businesses are likely to be affected with flash flooding of low-lying areas.

Localised flooding of iris crossings and informal settlements and disruption to traffic flow is also expected.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

70 Police officers were charged in ...

A total of 70 Police officers were charged by the Office of the Dir...
Sports

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Fiji U20 Captain Samuela Navoce and two other key players have appl...
News

FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amrit

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive Riyaz ...
News

Working Committee to oversee CWM op...

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Sports
Fiji U20 C...

FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amr...

News
Former Fij...

Working Committee to oversee CWM...

News
Minister f...

Last payment for back to school ...

News
The last p...

Body discovered near Vatuwaqa Br...

News
The body o...

Popular News

Fiji to participate in U16 tourn...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Man arrested in Tailevu drug rai...

News
A man was ...

Uluinasau puts Fijiana into quar...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Screen children early, Bi pleads...

News
A 32-year-...

Diversify supply chains is key: ...

News
The Coalit...

9 more children receive gift of ...

News
Nine more ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

70 Police officers were charged in 2022