Last payment for back to school tomorrow

The last payment for pending applications of the Back to School support is scheduled for tomorrow, 1 February 2023.

The applications for the $200 per child Back to School support closed last week 26 January.

According to the Ministry of Finance, most of the applications that were received on or before 20 Jan have been processed and paid.

So far 203,942 students have been assisted with a total payout of $40.8 million.

Parents can withdraw the funds at any Vodafone or Digicel outlet or purchase items at registered retail outlets accepting mPAISA or MYCASH payments.