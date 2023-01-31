Tuesday, January 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Major issues in health care system

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says most health care facilities are facing issues like improper infrastructure, electrification, shortage in medical supply chain, transportation and water supply.

Dr Fong said this has made the doctors and nurses struggle to provide the essential primary health care.

He said Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has made it his priority and focus to address these issues in the immediate future after touring most of its medical facilities around the country.

“The Minister has a deeper understanding of what needs to be done. He has made it his priorities to strengthen the primary health care spaces.”

“The Ministry has a strong focus at the moment also in part of expanding the primary health care space is trying to facilitate more Private-Public Partnership engagement and also to focus on community engagement in the upkeep of our facilities. We believe we can work with the communities to look after these facilities that help care for them.”

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted the Ministry is also focused on ensuring medical supply chain, drugs, consumables equipment are processed quicker and freed up to facilities.

“Going ahead in the future, we are adamant the Ministry will be able to curb these issues,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Chief Justice suspended with full p...

His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has suspended Chi...
News

64pc pass rate recorded for Y12CE

Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination (Y12CE) provisional result is ...
Rugby

Fijians top Impact Player stats in ...

Fiji men's utility back Manueli Maisamoa and Fijiana halfback Reapi...
News

PS Education Dr Jokhan resigns

Permanent Secretary for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Anjeela Jo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Chief Justice suspended with ful...

News
His Excell...

64pc pass rate recorded for Y12C...

News
Fiji Year ...

Fijians top Impact Player stats ...

Rugby
Fiji men's...

PS Education Dr Jokhan resigns

News
Permanent ...

Fijiana sixth in Series standing...

Sydney 7s
The Fijian...

Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on ...

Rugby
Tickets fo...

Popular News

Ambulance accident claims patien...

News
A 46-year-...

Police to probe Bainimarama

News
Police has...

Fiji eliminated to bronze playof...

Rugby
South Afri...

A holistic approach is needed: S...

Business
Minister f...

Police suspend Aiyaz’s inv...

News
Police say...

We stand ready to assist NZ, say...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Chief Justice suspended with full pay