Major issues in health care system

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says most health care facilities are facing issues like improper infrastructure, electrification, shortage in medical supply chain, transportation and water supply.

Dr Fong said this has made the doctors and nurses struggle to provide the essential primary health care.

He said Health Minister Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has made it his priority and focus to address these issues in the immediate future after touring most of its medical facilities around the country.

“The Minister has a deeper understanding of what needs to be done. He has made it his priorities to strengthen the primary health care spaces.”

“The Ministry has a strong focus at the moment also in part of expanding the primary health care space is trying to facilitate more Private-Public Partnership engagement and also to focus on community engagement in the upkeep of our facilities. We believe we can work with the communities to look after these facilities that help care for them.”

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted the Ministry is also focused on ensuring medical supply chain, drugs, consumables equipment are processed quicker and freed up to facilities.

“Going ahead in the future, we are adamant the Ministry will be able to curb these issues,” he added.