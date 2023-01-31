Tuesday, January 31, 2023
PM’s offer is wrong in law: Bainimarama

Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu refusing any benefit and says the offer by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to grant him a quarters is illegal.

Bainimarama’s letter which has been published on the FijiFirst social media page states that all benefits and remunerations of the President, the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, Ministers and Assistant Minister and Members of Parliament are stipulated in Schedules A and B of the Parliamentary Remunerations Act.

He said the Act and the remunerations and benefits provided under it cannot be amended without Parliamentary approval.

“Indeed Sections 80 of the Constitution states ‘the remuneration, including salaries and allowances and benefits, payable to the President, the Prime Minister, other Ministers, the Leader of Opposition, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and an MP shall be prescribed by a written law.”

“Therefore, your assertion that the ‘Honourable Prime Minister has approved and instructed that Government Quarters will be provided for the Leader of the Opposition which will be rent-free with immediate effect’ is in fact unconstitutional and wrong in law. The Honourable Prime Minister has no legal authority to give any such approval or instructions.”

Bainimarama further stated: “I find it rather curious that the Honourable Prime Minister, the Honourable Attorney-General and your good self are facilitating a benefit that is illegal.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
