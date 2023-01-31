Working Committee to oversee CWM operations

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has endorsed a Working Committee to oversee the affairs and administration of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

In a press conference, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said the Working Committee will comprise of the Board of Visitors, the senior management team of CWM and the Ministry of the Health.

Dr Fong said the Working Committee will coordinate the ongoing efforts and the business affairs of the hospital.

He said it will also look at all the Private Public Partnership and the private entities who wish would like to help us, together will community organisation.

“We want to ensure that they (Working Committee) will receive the proper recognition that is due to them.”

He also highlighted that this is new to the Ministry and the Minister has broadened the scope of the work that is being carried out by CWM, which he indicates the Ministry will have to engage in.