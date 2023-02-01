Aust experts to provide intelligence support

The Fiji Police Force’s efforts to fight narcotics trade and organised crimes have been boosted with the attachment of two Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission officials.

Travis Hanson and Melissa Elias were welcomed to the Fiji Police Force by the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew yesterday.

The attachment of the two personnel is aimed at facilitating the exchange of criminal intelligence between ACIC, FPF and Australian Federal Police and providing tactical intelligence support to the Narcotics Bureau and the Transnational Crime Unit.

The Acting Commissioner expressed the organisation’s appreciation towards Fiji’s ‘vuvale’ partner Australia for their continued support in addressing common security challenges within the region.

He reiterated the focus of the organisation is on ensuring business continuity and collaboration between the two organisations, particularly noting the concerns on the narcotics trade in the region.

The two personnel will be working with the two FPF Units in also developing training curriculum for Fiji and the region, mentoring of officers and providing technical support.