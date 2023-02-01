Ministry committed to working with India: Singh

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh says his Ministry is committed to enhancing Fiji’s relations and cooperation with India.

Singh made the comment after he welcomed India’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan, during a courtesy visit paid to his office yesterday.

The Minister also reiterated Government’s sincere gratitude towards development assistance and support provided to all industries through bilateral cooperation.

Also, High Commissioner, Karthigeyan said that the government of India and the High Commission, it has always been willing to engage and work closely with the government of Fiji in taking forward areas of interest for development purposes.

He highlighted that the relationship between the two nations goes a long way back and is very special and strong in the last 52 years since 1970, a partnership for progress in terms of health, education on scholarship offerings, agriculture and knowledge-based economy technology.