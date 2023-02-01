Wednesday, February 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kiribati back in Pacific Island Forum

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka shakes hands with the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the Government of Kiribati has written to him, expressing their willingness to re-enter the Pacific Islands Forum.

In a press conference, Rabuka said that as Chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum, Fiji will facilitate the process and consultations with all Pacific Island Leaders.

Rabuka said in addition, both countries have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to revisit the following outstanding bilateral issues: the Air Services Agreement, the development of Kiribati-owned land in Natoavatu, Cakaudrove, to be a source that will ensure the food security for the People of Kiribati.

The Prime Minister said Government is looking to deploy Fijian legal professionals to the Kiribati Attorney-General’s Office, also the training opportunities in Fiji, specifically for health and education professionals from Kiribati and the re-establishment of the Rabi Island Council of leaders that is appointed by the Kiribati Parliament.

“The team of officials of both Governments are working together in developing the necessary acceptable arrangements in addressing issues of common interest.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the Australian Government’s support and assistance in the transportation of senior government delegates to Kiribati by making one of their Royal Aircraft available.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FICAC phasing out will take time: R...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it will now be difficult disban...
Sports

Coca-Cola Games to be held in May: ...

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa ha...
Football

Rewa is a much experienced team: Ma...

National and Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva says Rewa is a much m...
News

Saneem resigns, pending investigati...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the resignation of the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FICAC phasing out will take time...

News
Prime Mini...

Coca-Cola Games to be held in Ma...

Sports
Fiji Secon...

Rewa is a much experienced team:...

Football
National a...

Saneem resigns, pending investig...

News
Prime Mini...

Naicker eyes next level football...

Football
Fiji Under...

Ministry committed to working wi...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

A holistic approach is needed: S...

Business
Minister f...

Tandon honoured with Padma Shri

Entertainment
The Indian...

Body discovered near Vatuwaqa Br...

News
The body o...

Man missing at sea found dead

News
The search...

9 more children receive gift of ...

News
Nine more ...

12 new cases of COVID-19

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FICAC phasing out will take time: Rabuka