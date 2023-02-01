Kiribati back in Pacific Island Forum

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the Government of Kiribati has written to him, expressing their willingness to re-enter the Pacific Islands Forum.

In a press conference, Rabuka said that as Chairman of the Pacific Islands Forum, Fiji will facilitate the process and consultations with all Pacific Island Leaders.

Rabuka said in addition, both countries have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to revisit the following outstanding bilateral issues: the Air Services Agreement, the development of Kiribati-owned land in Natoavatu, Cakaudrove, to be a source that will ensure the food security for the People of Kiribati.

The Prime Minister said Government is looking to deploy Fijian legal professionals to the Kiribati Attorney-General’s Office, also the training opportunities in Fiji, specifically for health and education professionals from Kiribati and the re-establishment of the Rabi Island Council of leaders that is appointed by the Kiribati Parliament.

“The team of officials of both Governments are working together in developing the necessary acceptable arrangements in addressing issues of common interest.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the Australian Government’s support and assistance in the transportation of senior government delegates to Kiribati by making one of their Royal Aircraft available.