Municipal polls in the pipeline: Rabuka

Cabinet has approved the process to be adopted to facilitate the Election of Municipal Councillors for Towns and City Councils.

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the announcement in Suva this morning.

Rabuka said that the process included the establishment of a Working Group chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government, consisting of heads of Central Agencies, the CEOs of Municipal Councils and the Fijian Elections Office.

Rabuka said the Working Group will formulate recommendations to the Minister for Housing and Local Government on Municipal boundaries, the demarcation of wards for each Municipality, the number of Councillors for each Municipal Council and the necessary amendments to existing legislation.

“It will also prepare a detailed ‘Action Plan’ for the delivery of a successful Municipal election, including legislative amendments, policies, guidelines and standard operating procedures.”

“The Working Group will also prepare a budget for Elections for 13 Municipal Councils and operational costs for municipal councils with the elected Councillors

The Prime Minister said the Minister for Local Government will then table the Action Plan to Cabinet.

Rabuka added the assessment and performance review for Municipal Council CEOs and Special Administrators will also be undertaken concurrently by the Ministry of Local Government.