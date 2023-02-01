‘No jab, No job’ paper for Cabinet: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a policy paper sponsored by the Office of the Attorney-General, the Ministry for Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Employment on the repealing of the ‘No Jab No Job’ is expected to be brought forward to Cabinet.

FijiLive asked Rabuka at a press conference this morning whether the Ministry of Health had made recommendations to not repeal this policy, after the attorney general’s announcement last week.

The Prime Minister said it was a decision for Cabinet initially, and if the decision to undo it, that decision remains with Cabinet also.

He added the policy paper was not presented in yesterday’s Cabinet Meeting.

Also, the Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said his ministry and other relevant stakeholders were indeed working on the paper that is to be presented to Cabinet later.