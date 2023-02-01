Saneem resigns, pending investigation: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the resignation of the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

In a press conference, Rabuka said as far as the Constitutional Offices Commission is concerned, it negates an investigation.

He said if there are other complaints, this will be taken through the normal legal process and will not be for the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem was suspended, based on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission, which was endorsed by His Excellency the President.

The COC had received a complaint of misbehaviour that warranted his removal from his office.

Earlier, the Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga confirmed that the COC resolved in that meeting, last month, that the complaint needed to be investigated by a tribunal, pursuant to Section 137(3)(a)(i) of the Constitution.