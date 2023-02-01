Wednesday, February 1, 2023
SOE should resign, after investigation

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says the resignation of the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, has raised a lot of questions and that he at the same time should not be allowed to get away by simply resigning.

Chaudhry made the comments in an issued statement, saying, Saneem’s resignations should not be accepted until all allegations against him, including those of financial misconduct, are cleared.

“He should be put through the due process of the law and held answerable to all allegations made against him.”

FLP Leader said Saneem was suspended on 19 January 2023 by the President following recommendations from the Constitutional Officers Commission (COC) on allegations of misbehaviour.

Chaudhry said the Commission had recommended a tribunal be set up to examine the complaints against him.

“This man had presided over three highly controversial general elections amidst widespread allegations of electoral fraud and vote rigging – if proved true, he would be guilty of disenfranchising thousands of Fijian voters.”

“Instead of maintaining the integrity and independence of his high office, he often abused his powers, displayed blatant bias towards the ruling party (FijiFirst) and was regarded as a handmaiden of the former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
