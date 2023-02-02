62pc pass rate for Year 8 examination

The Ministry of Education has recorded a 62 per cent pass rate for 2022 Fiji Year 8 Examination compared to 69 per cent in 2019.

A total of 17,366 students sat for the examination while Year eight students did not sit for the FY8E in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Acting Permanent Secretary, Timoci Bure is advising parents, guardians and teachers that the provisional result will be released today and it can be accessed through www.examresults.gov.fj with respective student’s unique examination index number and personal credentials.

Students who may find difficulties in accessing their results can visit their respective schools or District Education Office.

All Year 8 students qualify for a place in Year 9 irrespective of their Year 8 results.