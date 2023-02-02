Thursday, February 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

62pc pass rate for Year 8 examination

The Ministry of Education has recorded a 62 per cent  pass rate for 2022 Fiji Year 8 Examination  compared to 69 per cent in 2019.

A total of 17,366 students sat for the examination while Year eight students did not sit for the FY8E in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Acting Permanent Secretary, Timoci Bure is advising parents, guardians and teachers that the provisional result will be released today and it can be accessed through www.examresults.gov.fj with respective student’s unique examination index number and personal credentials.

Students who may find difficulties in accessing their results can visit their respective schools or District Education Office.

All Year 8 students qualify for a place in Year 9 irrespective of their Year 8 results.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ ...

American singer, songwriter and dancer Beyonce has announced that h...
Rugby

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-season ...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will make his debut for the NSW W...
Rugby

Short turnaround for Gollings and C...

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings said his players have a short turnaround...
2022 Futsal IDC

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal to...

Nasinu is relishing its first-ever 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal In...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Nadolo to debut in Tahs pre-seas...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Short turnaround for Gollings an...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
Nasinu is ...

Baleitamavua targets kicking gam...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Dead man identified by family me...

News
A relative...

Popular News

Gollings wants top finish

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Complaint received against Turag...

News
Police has...

Frank cries foul over COC member...

News
The Leader...

Fijiana sixth in Series standing...

Sydney 7s
The Fijian...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissance’ World Tour