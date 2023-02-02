I didn’t earn that much, says ex FBC CEO

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation CEO, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says reports of him being paid $32,000 a month are absolutely false.

Sayed-Khaiyum refuted the claims via an issued statement today saying that under his recent contract, which was approved by the previous board in December 2022, he was paid nowhere near what was claimed he earned.

Sayed-Khaiyum said all his contracts over the last 15 years of his tenure as CEO of FBC were strictly sanctioned and approved by several boards, always with stringent conditions, with board-approved KPIs and a clearly defined job description.”

“The board always approved my salary, bonus and other entitlements based on performance and a strict adherence to PWC job evaluation reports, after which it was sent to the Prime Minister’s office for sanction,” he said.

The former CEO highlighted that the previous board sanctioned every major development at the National Broadcaster over the last 15 years.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the new board’s allegation that I received $304,000 in salary during the pandemic is false.

“During this time, the FBC staff went through a 10% salary reduction for about half a year in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our revenue, and I took a 12% salary reduction of my own volition,” Sayed-Khaiyum added.