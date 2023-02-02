Thursday, February 2, 2023
Justice Temo sworn in as new Chief Justice

Justice Salesi Temo has been sworn in as Chief Justice at the State House today.

This was confirmed by Attorney-General Siromi on a social media post.

Earlier this week, His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended the Hon Chief Justice Kamal Kumar with full pay on the advice of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This suspension is in accordance with Chapter 5, Part A, Sections 111(4) of the 2013 Constitution, following complaints lodged against the Chief Justice for alleged misbehaviour.

The content of the complaints was put to the Chief Justice by the Prime Minister on the 24th of January 2023.

His Lordship’s responses were received by the Prime Minister on the 27th of January 2023.

On Monday the President informed Justice Kumar that having regard to the nature of some of the matters complained of the responses by Justice Kumar, the Chief Justice is suspended from office pending investigation and referral to the tribunal.

His Excellency will appoint a Tribunal pursuant to Chapter Part A, Section 111(3)(a)(i) of the 2013 Constitution.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
