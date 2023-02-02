Man charged for alleged murder at sea

The man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old farmer during an argument out at sea between Laucala Island and Taveuni last week has been charged.

In a statement, police said the accused is alleged to have hit the victim with a stick during an argument and then intentionally drove his boat into the other boat where the victim and two others were traveling in.

The victim fell overboard and was found a day later.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.