Search
More

    Man charged for alleged murder at sea

    The man alleged to have murdered a 35-year-old farmer during an argument out at sea between Laucala Island and Taveuni last week has been charged.

    In a statement, police said the accused is alleged to have hit the victim with a stick during an argument and then intentionally drove his boat into the other boat where the victim and two others were traveling in.

    The victim fell overboard and was found a day later.

    The accused has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

     

    Ilaitia Ravuwai
    Ilaitia Ravuwai
    Journalist | news@fijilive.com
    spot_img

    MORE NEWS

    © 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

    error:
    MORE STORIES
    Rugby

    Seruvakula tipped for top job