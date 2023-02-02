President to open parliament tomorrow

Parliament will be officially opened by His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere tomorrow at 10 am.

This has been confirmed via an announcement by the Parliament Secretariat.

The announcement states that members of the public are advised that access to the Parliament Complex will be by invitations only, tomorrow.

The statement said that for members of the public, access to parliament from the first day of sitting, next week Monday, will be open, however, this is based upon the availability of seating in the public gallery.

The Parliament sittings will be aired live on the Parliament website – www.parliament.gov.fj, Parliament’s Facebook page, the Parliament Channel on the Walesi platform, FBC TV and Fiji One.