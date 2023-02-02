The law and the will of the people: Tikoduadua

“Adhere to the law and to the will of the people”, this was the message from the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua to the senior officers at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Tikoduadua was traditionally welcomed by the RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and other senior officers of both the RFMF and the Fiji Navy at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Delainabua this morning.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, Tikoduadua said that he understands that Fiji was in some turbulent times after the 2022 General Election, however, he assured them to work with the People’s Coalition Government and to let the will of the people prevail, because they had spoken at the polls.

“We are all here for a purpose, and we are all working in one direction, and that’s to keep all Fijians safe. Remember the foundation or the basis for why we are all here… Your family, your wife, your children and your grandchildren,” he said.

Tikoduadua said the Republic of Fiji Military Forces plays a pivotal role in Fiji’s nation-building.

He said he was an honest and forthright person and his relationship with anyone is based on trust.

“Do not be swayed by what is happening or what you hear, stand strong, stand firm and let’s work together for the betterment, for the prosperity of our children, our people and our Fiji.”

The Minister highlighted that he had an open-door policy for his office and stressed that people are welcome to come to see him.

Present at this morning’s traditional welcome ceremony was the Commander RFMF, Major General Kalouniwai, the Deputy Commander Humphrey Tawake, the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Immigration, Manasa Lesuma and other senior officers of the RFMF and the Fiji Navy.

Also, this morning, Tikoduadua visited the RFMF Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai at the Strategic Headquarters (SHQ) in Berkeley Crescent in Suva.

Tikoduadua’s visit to the RFMF SHQ is the first after he took office as the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration late last year.

The Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by members of the Force Training Group before he was presented with several briefs by the Chief of Staff RFMF Brigadier-General Motufaga and other senior officers from the SHQ.