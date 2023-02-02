WAF working to restore water in affected areas

The Water Authority is working to restore water supply to certain areas in the Suva-Nausori corridor, who are currently experiencing disruptions.

In a statement the Authority said this is due to high turbidity in raw inflow being received into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant which is affecting production levels and currently causing low levels to our reservoirs.

Affected areas include Nailuva, Delainavesi to Togalevu, Namadi Heights, Princes Road, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna Road, Delainavesi, Panaromic, Uduya Point, Waiqanake, Osonabukete, Beninaiveli, Wrong Turn in Samabula, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu as well as residents next to the Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus Garage, Amputch Street, Seventh Day Church, Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.

The Authority is asking Fijians to call 5777 for water carting trucks to your areas.

They have apologised for any inconvenience caused.